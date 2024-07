DJ Caught Feeding Lies To Villagers About SADC Leadership

By A Correspondent| Popular Zanu PF apologist DJ Masomere was caught on video that is widely circulating on social media while telling innocent villagers that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was voted to be the chairperson of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

In the video, DJ Masomere who benefitted from a vehicle from controversial businessman Wicknell Chivhayo, is heard saying

“President vedu vari kugadzwa kuti SADC chair, SADC yose yakaungana ikati toisa ani leader, SADC nyika dzose dzemu SADC ndobva dzagara, vana Ramaphosa vakadai, vanani vakadai, totsvaga ani nhai veduwee, Botswana yatambura, umwe akati moda ani ruoko svuu, moda ani, ED, umwe ED, ah ED, ED saka President vedu manyama vari kugadzwa kuva SADC chair muna August, saka President vedu vanenge vave President we Zimbabwe vozoita mukuru we SADC saka ndinenge ndave MDC wa President na MC we SADC,” said Masomere to wild cheers from the congregants.

Meanwhile, Zimbabweans have reacted to this blatant abuse of villagers by DJ Masomere who deliberately misrepresented facts.

