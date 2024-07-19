Fresh Scandal For Wicknell Chivhayo as Instagram Screenshots Expose Affair With Prophet’s Wife

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Social media was abuzz this morning as users woke up to screenshots of Instagram chats allegedly involving businessman Wicknell Chivhayo and various women. Among the women named in the chats is the wife of controversial prophet Ed Branson. Reports suggest that Chivhayo bought her a car and handed it to her through her husband, disguised as a gift.

In another set of chats, Chivhayo is seen offering comfort to musician Shashl, the daughter of former Health Minister Obadiah Moyo, following her publicized fallout with boyfriend Levels. These revelations come at a time when Chivhayo is embroiled in a serious dispute with former allies Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu.

Chivhayo has long enjoyed immunity from justice due to his close ties with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, despite numerous accusations of corruption. However, this latest scandal threatens to tarnish his image and could potentially isolate him from the President.

Amid the unfolding drama, Chivhayo’s ex-wife posted a cryptic message on social media, expressing a sense of vindication. The flamboyant businessman, known for his weakness for women, is a member of the Apostolic church, which has strict policies against immorality.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...