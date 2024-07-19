Govt Cuts Transport Allowances For Junior Police Officers

Spread the love

The government has scrapped the transport allowances for junior police officers without any prior notice, leaving them in a precarious situation as they now struggle to commute to their workplaces.

According to officers who spoke on condition of anonymity, this decision is forcing them to resort to humiliating negotiations with unlicensed taxi operators, known as “mushikashika,” to secure free rides.

This situation not only compromises the dignity of the officers but also places them in a conflicted position, as they are tasked with enforcing regulations against the very same mushikashika operators they are now dependent on for transportation.

A police officer said junior cops have not been receiving the transport allowance since April 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...