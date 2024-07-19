Kadoma July Festival Roars Into Life

By Showbiz Reporter- Organisers of the Kadoma July Festival have announced names of musicians performing at the event tonight.

The event is taking place at the Odyssey Hotel.

The organisers said at least, five upcoming artists will feature at the festival as organisers seek to promote local talent.

These include Outlaw, Slatter, MJ, Lil Shark, Fashion Bullz and DJ Slim Tyga, who will perform for the first time before a huge crowd.

The festival is also being headlined by man-of-the-moment Killer T, Master H, Enzo Ishall, Holy Ten, Bling4 and Poptain.

It makes it the biggest musical event in the country this weekend.

The man behind the show, Dee Nosh, feels that having local talent falls under their main objective to project the town as a growing market for both business and pleasure.

“We are all set for the festival and we urge fans to come in their numbers for the jam-packed festival.

“All the artists, including upcoming artists who we have given a chance to shine, have all confirmed their participation and we are expecting a full house,” said Dee Nosh.

He said they are also using the same stage to market and promote Kadoma as a preferred domestic tourist destination.

“We are proud of our town and encourage people to visit some of its attractions before and after the show.

“This is our chance to market the destination and be part of the drive to support domestic tourism,” he said.

The show, now in its third edition, has been the centre of attraction in the Mashonaland West town, bringing together artists from far and wide.

Tickets are going for US$5 for ordinary entry and US$15 for VIP.

Fans can purchase their show tickets at the hotel or at any Cosy Rules shops in Kadoma.

Those in Chegutu can grab their tickets at Joint Pharmacy.

-State media

