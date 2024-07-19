Relief For Learners As Government Clears Vacation Lessons

Spread the love

THE government has granted permission for schools to conduct vacation lessons for examination classes.

In a statement, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Mr Moses Mhike confirmed the development saying the lessons will be conducted for 10 days between the 19th and 30th of August.

Primary schools will charge US$2 per subject for each student, while Ordinary level students will pay US$4 for every subject, with Advanced level students set to pay US$5 per subject.

Boarders will pay an extra US$4 per day for their upkeep during their 10-day stay at school.

Mr Mhike also noted that students attending the vacation school should be in their school uniforms while teaching staff should be dressed appropriately.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...