Mat North Endorses Mnangagwa

ZANU PF inter-district structures continue to express their affinity for President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his development agenda, with Matabeleland North provincial chairperson Richard Moyo saying the province is in full support of President Mnangagwa.

Masvingo and the Midlands provinces have already put in a recommendation for President Mnangagwa to remain in office and fulfil the objectives of Vision 2030.

The recommendations come after President Mnangagwa announced that he will be retiring upon completion of his second term in line with the country’s constitution.

