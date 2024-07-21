English FA Looks For New Manager

FA advertises job for next England manager online – with seven requirements:

The English Football Association is looking for a new head coach after the resignation of Gareth Southgate following Euro 2024.

England’s job advert for next manager with requirements to replace Gareth Southgate: The Football Association are accepting job applications to replace Gareth Southgate as England manager after he stood down following the Three Lions’ heartbreaking Euro 2024 loss.

