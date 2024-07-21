Fallen Soldier Gets National Hero Status

Spread the love

BRIGADIER General Retired Michael Chaminuka who died on Saturday after a short illness, has been declared national hero.

Delivering the message to the family Thursday evening at the Chaminuka residence in Harare’s Glen Lorne suburb, ZANU PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri said the conferment of hero status on the late was a result of his consistency and courage in advancing the national interest during the liberation struggle and after independence.

The family expressed gratitude to the government for honouring their late father.

Brigadier General Retired Chaminuka joined the liberation struggle at the age of 17 after crossing into Mozambique in 1977.

He received military training at Tembwe base in 1978 before pursuing a medical training course at Chimoio.

Brigadier General Retired Chaminuka was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become Brigadier General.

He is survived by his wife Lilian Chaminuka and five children.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/featured/brigadier-genera…ed-national-hero/

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...