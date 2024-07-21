Girl(14) Kidnapped, Raped

BREAKING NEWS: 14 – YEAR OLD GIRL KIDNAPPED AND GANG – RAPED FOR 8 DAYS IN DRIEKOP

Eight days of horror and nightmare have finally come to an end for a missing 14 – year old girl after she was found this morning. This after the community of Driekop in Tubatse under Sekhukhune District rescued the girl that was believed to have been kidnapped in the area.

According to reports, the teenage girl has been missing since Friday, 12th of July.

The community went on search operation and found her in an abandoned shack in the area.

This publication has established that the victim was found in the company of three boys, who are suspected to have abducted her and allegedly took turns to rape her for the past 8 days.

Members of the community say they found used condoms in the shack.

The suspects managed to escape from the wrath of the community leaving the victim destitute and traumatized.

The shack has been destroyed and the police are on the scene.

The victim has been taken to medical facility for treatment.

