Another Wicknell Type Solar Govt Tender

Spread the love

New Tender Scheme Unveiled Amidst Wicknell Chivayo Scandal.

By A Correspondent | In a move that has raised eyebrows across the nation, another Presidential scheme has been introduced by the government, this time focused on providing solar energy. The announcement comes at a precarious moment as the country is still reeling from the Wicknell Chivayo multiple tenders scandal, notably the infamous Gwanda solar project that squandered USD 5 million of ZESA funds without tangible results.

The state-owned Herald reports that the new scheme has already commenced, with installations at 400 houses underway in Harare. Solar panels are being mounted on rooftops with the intention of generating power to be sold to ZESA, subsequently feeding into the national grid.

The initiative, led by the Zimbabwe Solar Energy Company (ZISEC) – a subsidiary of Prevail Group International (PGI), is being piloted in Ward 30, Glen View suburb. Homeowners participating in the project will receive a token of appreciation for hosting the solar panels.

Dr. Paul Tungwarara, PGI chairman, confirmed the rollout of the programme. “The Presidential Solar Scheme has kicked off. This project is going to be done under ZISEC which is going to be involved together with Prevail Group. We are generating solar from the rooftops and putting the electricity into the grid to eradicate load-shedding in the specific areas where we are installing the solar system,” he stated.

The pilot phase targets 400 houses, with an emphasis on training locals to install the solar systems, thus fostering employment creation. Dr. Tungwarara highlighted that landlords will be compensated for contributing electricity to the national grid.

However, the timing and execution of this scheme have drawn scrutiny, given the backdrop of Chivayo’s Gwanda solar scam. The Chivayo scandal involved the disbursement of USD 5 million by ZESA for a solar project that never materialized, leaving the nation questioning the efficacy and transparency of similar government schemes.

Critics argue that the new solar initiative could potentially follow the same path if not meticulously monitored and managed. The contractual arrangements that allow ZISEC to recoup its investment and make a profit raise concerns about the prioritization of corporate interests over public benefit.

As the government embarks on this new venture, the shadow of the Chivayo scandal looms large, demanding a higher standard of accountability and transparency. The success of this Presidential Solar Scheme hinges not only on its technical and economic feasibility but also on the government’s ability to restore public trust in its tender processes.

The nation watches closely, hoping that this initiative does not become another chapter in the saga of failed government projects but instead a beacon of sustainable energy and economic progress.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...