FC Wangu Mazodze Pluck Surrey Feathers

21 July 2024

Eastern Region log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze yesterday thumped Surrey FC 2-0 at Surrey Arena to extend lead at the top.

The Kingdom Boys now sit on 39 points at the apex and a win over Mutare City in their rearranged game will see the Masvingo based side further up atop.

In yesterday’s game, FC Wangu Mazodze started on the front foot and it was not surprising when they took a deserved lead on the 36th minute courtesy of an own goal from Surrey captain who turned a good cross from Nicholas Muchadei into his own net.

In the second half, the Kingdom Boys shifted a gear up bombarding the Surrey goal area relentlessly in search of the second goal. That goal arrived exactly on the hour mark from the boot of the reliable Nicole Mutatiwa who gave the Surrey keeper no chance with a shot from the edge of the box.

The goal came following a neat exchange of passes on the left between the impressive Michael ‘Bastos’ Chihowa and the trickery substitute, Edward Mafa.

FC Wangu Mazodze could have scored more but some chances went begging and in the end they settled for a 2 nil scoreline.

Credit goes to Coach Emeritus, Rtd Warrant Officer Class II, Nyikadzino J for knitting a side solid at the back and capable of conjuring up wins even in difficult situations. The Kingdom Boys have only conceded 4 goals in 15 outings and have not tasted defeat in the process, claiming 12 wins and 3 draws.

This is the stuff that makes champions and if the team keeps winning, then the Premier Soccer League dream will certainly become a reality. Zhalala Zhululu fans can now surely start to dream of a return of PSL action at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo.

The success story of FC Wangu Mazodze surely can never be complete without mentioning professional management and stability by Club Chairman, Trevor Chatewuka and Club President, Dr Richard Wangu Mazodze and his wife.

Indeed the future is exciting Zhalala Zhululu fans.

ZhalalaZhululu

TheKingdomBoys

IngotiWanguZvipere

