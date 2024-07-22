Malaria, Diarrhea Kills Four

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| In the week ending 7 July 2024, Zimbabwe recorded 476 malaria cases and two deaths.

According to the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, of the reported cases 79 were from under five years of age.

The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland Central (205) and Manicaland (118).

The cumulative figures for malaria cases are 31 757 and 57 deaths.

Meanwhile, 6 520 Common Diarrhoea cases and 2 deaths were reported this week. The deaths were reported from Sally Mugabe Central Hospital in Harare Province and Mbire District in Mashonaland Central Province.

Of the reported cases, 2 930 were from under five years of age. The provinces that reported the highest number of cases were Mashonaland West (933) and Mashonaland East (930).

The cumulative figures for common diarrhoea are 175 551 cases and 60 deaths.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...