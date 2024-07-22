Mnangagwa Aide Invades Students’ Conference in Zambia

By A Correspondent

Taurai Kandishaya, the Zanu PF Youth League Boss, invaded a youth conference in Zambia over the weekend.

In a statement, Kandishaya said:

Today, I had the honor of speaking at the National Council of Students Union (NACOSU) Conference held at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA).

We addressed critical issues such as the impact of climate change on energy, food, and security in the SADC region.

The atmosphere was vibrant as youth passionately discussed the importance of unity between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

They stressed that our strength lies in standing together, highlighting the mutual benefits of this partnership beyond mere solidarity.

Cooperation between Zimbabwe and Zambia enhances regional stability and fosters collective progress.

Zimbabwe stands to gain significantly from shared innovations and support in addressing climate change.

Representatives from 12 universities contributed diverse perspectives, emphasizing solidarity.

The consensus was clear: Zimbabwe’s upcoming chairmanship of SADC represents hope, promising substantial benefits for both Zimbabwe and Zambia, as well as the entire SADC community.

I also witnessed the deep admiration Zambians have for Zimbabwe and their concern over external attempts to sow division through misinformation.

This underscores our need to remain united and well-informed, acknowledging the substantial mutual benefits of our partnership.

