DSTV Hikes Subscriptions, Cites Operating Costs

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Multichoice Zimbabwe has hiked subscription fees citing increased operating costs.

According to their statement Tuesday morning, Multichoice said they tried to keep their expenses low but have been overwhelmed by operating costs.

“Dear Valued CustomerThank you for your support as we strive to bring you quality entertainment. We have tried our best to keep our expenses low but our operating cost continue to rise. We have thus reviewed our subscription fees with effect from 1 August 2024…,” the company said.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...