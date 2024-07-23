Government of Unity to build a better South Africa

Spread the love

The South African government of national unity (GNU) was formed just a month after the 2024 elections and the ANC leaders believes that this is part of building a better South Africa.

Ramaphosa said he had told cabinet ministers that there should not be any competition among parties to the GNU “to outdo each other or lay claim to the policies that we collectively adopt”.

The other mandate of GNU includes boosting of the South African economy and creating of jobs.

President Ramaphosa delivered the Opening of Parliament Address on Thursday night followed by a debate by political parties regarding the forming of government of national unity (GNU).

“We are now a Government of National Unity, formed in the cause of rebuilding our nation. We are committed to putting our differences aside and working together for the common good. I’m really pleased that the members of the [GNU] demonstrated a unity of purpose and the commitment they have to advancing the interests of all South Africans during the debate and in what they will be doing as leaders of the [GNU].

“Behind us are 62 million South Africans who want and need us to succeed. And we will succeed as the [GNU] even though others don’t wish us well, succeed we shall. As Minister [Pieter] Groenewald has said, we have before us an opportunity to restore and build. So let us use this opportunity. In the challenging and difficult times, we live; this unity will be our comfort, the unity that we are forging our courage, and it will be our greatest strength.

“It is time to get South Africa working again,” said the President

Despite the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) not being part of the Government of National Unity (GNU), President Cyril Ramaphosa is convinced that the will succeed in building a better South Africa.

Photo by The Presidency 🇿🇦 on X

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...