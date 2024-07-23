Police’s $10,000 Reward for A Nameless Suspect Who Stole from A Nameless Company

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has issued a public appeal for information regarding a fraud suspect, accompanied by a substantial reward of $10,000. The suspect, whose photograph is prominently displayed in the ZRP press statement, is accused of defrauding a Bulawayo-based firm of $300,000. However, an investigative dive into the suspect’s history reveals that his only known and documented offense is his involvement in the infamous 2018 June White City bombing. This raises significant questions about the ZRP’s current charges and their true intentions.

– The Press Statement

The ZRP’s press release dated July 23, 2024, urgently seeks public assistance in identifying and locating a man involved in a significant fraud case. According to the ZRP, the suspect defrauded a local firm in Bulawayo of $300,000 before disappearing. The statement promises a reward of $10,000 for credible information leading to his arrest.

-The Suspect’s Controversial Past

The suspect’s image in the press statement unmistakably identifies him as a figure linked to the 2018 June White City bombing, an attack that sent shockwaves across the nation. This incident occurred at a rally in Bulawayo and was one of the most high-profile acts of political violence in recent Zimbabwean history. Despite being a well-known figure due to this event, the ZRP’s statement omits any reference to his past, focusing solely on the alleged fraud.

– Inconsistencies in the Police Claims

Several inconsistencies in the ZRP’s current claims are worth noting:

1. The ZRP has not named the company allegedly defrauded by the suspect. Given the magnitude of the fraud, one would expect the victimized company to be identified, if not for transparency, then for public verification of the claim.

2. **Timing and Motives:** The timing of this press release is curious. The suspect has been relatively low-profile since the 2018 bombing incident. The sudden resurgence of interest in him, under the guise of a fraud charge, raises questions about the underlying motives of the ZRP.

3. Reward Size: The $10,000 reward is unusually high for a fraud case in Zimbabwe, where economic constraints often limit such offers. This discrepancy suggests that the ZRP may have alternative motives for apprehending this individual.

– A Deeper Motive?

Several sources suggest that the ZRP’s intense focus on this suspect may be politically motivated. The faceless suspect’s alleged involvement in the 2018 bombing has made him a figure of considerable interest and potential leverage within political circles. By framing him for a high-profile financial crime, the ZRP might be aiming to either neutralize a perceived threat or someone connecter to an influential contender.

Speculation is rife that the faceless suspects is a state seurity mole who sought to kill Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and his then wife, Marry, in 2018 for Emmerson Mnangagwa’s gain, and he is feared to have switched sides.

– Public Reaction and Legal Implications

The public’s reaction to the ZRP’s statement has been mixed. While some citizens are eager to see any form of justice served, others are skeptical of the police’s motives, especially given the suspect’s controversial history. Legal experts have also raised concerns about the lack of transparency and the potential misuse of law enforcement for political purposes.

The ZRP’s recent press statement and the substantial reward offered for the arrest of a suspect with a well-documented past raise significant concerns. The inconsistencies in the ZRP’s narrative, coupled with the suspect’s history, suggest that there may be more at play than a straightforward fraud case. As this story unfolds, it is crucial for the media and the public to scrutinize the actions of the ZRP and demand transparency and accountability in this high-stakes situation. – ZimEye

