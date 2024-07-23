South African Labour activation programmes to create Jobs – Minister Nxesi

The Department of Employment and Labour Minister, T.W. Nxesi announced that the department through its entity, the Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF), will enter into partnerships with private business, SETAs and NGOs to create thousands of employment opportunities for residents of South Africa.

Addressing the Nation, Nxesi said that in the face of rising unemployment, all efforts to create jobs in South Africa should be welcomed.

“It is very important that we respond to the challenge of unemployment, and plan together to implement strategies to mitigate it on an ongoing basis. We believe that government, working together with all stakeholders, has a major role to play in mitigating unemployment, and creating and preserving jobs,” said the Minister.

The event commenced with an Employer Breakfast Session, where Minister Nxesi was leading discussions on labour market issues, and mitigating to address unemployment in the country.

Addressing a gathering of employers during the Jobs and Careers Fair Breakfast session in April, Minister Nxesi said unemployment and employment has nothing to do with politics.

“I want to repeat this, employment or no employment knows no politics, it’s a crisis facing our young people. So when we deal with the issue of unemployment, we must know that we are dealing with a crisis which is facing our young people.

“And we are saying, we are interacting with all the Premiers, but our intention is very simple because the Premiers have the authority to talk with their Departments and their Municipalities. At the end of the day, if we want these programmes to be relevant they must come to the district and local municipalities and that is our logic,” said Minister Nxesi.

The launch was attended by labour activation programme beneficiaries, project owners, various MECs from the provincial government, as well as senior government officials.

Participants that will be hired and trained in the programme will be selected through the Department of Employment and Labour’s Employment Services of South Africa database (ESSA).

Photo by: Minister Thulas Nxesi

