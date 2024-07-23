Zanu PF Infighting Reaches Alarming Level

Spread the love

Is History repeating itself or Not…

Leading up to 2018 elections, in December 2014 Jonathan Moyo was on BBC Hardtalk saying the then VP ED Mnangagwa was not anointed to take over

10yrs later Chris Mutsvangwa says the same thing to the current VP

The 2014 to 2017 was a very difficult period wherein we lost economic and social development time due to overbearing and toxic politics and as Zimbabweans l guess we must not allow what happened before to happen now for the betterment of our economy

Eventually the legacy was restored in November 2017.

From 2017 to date we have witnessed development and stability under the Leadership of President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa

Zimbabweans , lets put our country first, allow our constitutional processes, values and principles to guide us

Let’s not lose developments momentum.

We want our currency to be stable… that should be the focus……. for we know in the end, good and right will prevail

Let’s be focused as a Nation

Source : Operation Restore Legacy

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...