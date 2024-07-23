ZIFA Update On Appointment Of Warriors Coach

Spread the love

Source : Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA, will appoint a substantive Warriors coach in “the next few days.”

The country’s senior men’s national soccer team has not been under a substantive coach since firebrand Croat Zdravko Logarusic was sacked in September 2021.

Amid revelations that world governing body FIFA has committed to pay for a substantive coach, ZIFA have shortlisted five candidates who are being interviewed for the country’s biggest coaching job.

In a statement, ZIFA said the recruitment process has gone well and a coach will be appointed soon.

“The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing recruitment process for the Zimbabwe Men’s National Team Head Coach. After an exhaustive search and meticulous selection process, the following applicants have been interviewed for the position:

Gerard Nus

Michael Nees

Marcio Maximo Barcellos

Antoine Hey

Winfried Schäfer

“The preliminary interviews were conducted yesterday, Monday, 22 July.

The second round of interviews is scheduled to take place over the next few days, ensuring a thorough evaluation of each candidate’s qualifications, vision, and ability to lead our national team to new heights.

“In parallel, ZIFA is diligently working on compiling the shortlist for the Mighty Warriors Head Coach position. The interview process for this role is set to be completed by Monday, 29 July.

“ZIFA remains committed to appointing the most qualified and capable coaches to lead our national teams.

We believe that these appointments will significantly contribute to the development and success of Zimbabwean football on the international stage.”

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...