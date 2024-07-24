Advocate Chamisa Provides Support to Families of Political Prisoners

By Tinashe Sambiri

Supporters of opposition leader Advocate Nelson Chamisa came together on Tuesday to offer assistance to families of political prisoners by providing essential food items.

In a statement, spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba said:

“Our leadership in Chitungwiza visited the families of those who have been detained.

They showed kindness and generosity by distributing food hampers and also provided school uniforms to Edith Mundiya’s daughter. We are grateful for these compassionate acts of solidarity and responsible leadership, which define our movement.

If you wish to contribute to the welfare of these families, please visit: gofund.me/54a2be37. With love and solidarity always. #FreeAvondale28.”

