Sikhala Slams Mr Mnangagwa

By Hon Job Sikhala

For 595 days, I was thrown in solitary confinement shackled in chains like a terrorist and suffered the most horrible abuse any person can be put under by the criminal regime in Harare for allegedly inciting public violence to revenge the gruesome murder of Moreblessing Ali.

I told all who cared to listen to me that I did not commit any crime in my professional calling to represent the Moreblessing Ali family.

I told all of you that it was the evilness that resided in the hearts of those who ran our country , and it was political persecution to remove me from the 2023 general elections.

Today, the High Court sat in Harare to hear my two appeals, one fake conviction of publishing falsehoods and another one of inciting public violence to revenge the death of Moreblessing Ali.

The High Court acquitted me in the two cases. There was concurrence by the state that the first case was a wrong conviction based on the law that does not exist at all.

In the second case of Moreblessing Ali, the state agreed that there was no evidence at all in the record, showing that I incited anyone.

To those who have been used to persecuting me, my family, and everyone associated with me, remember there is God in heaven.

Your day of judgement shall also come. The nonsense peddled that it then defeats our view that the judiciary is captured when it comes to political prisoners is scandalous as its peddlers.

Where, there is no evidence that even a kraalhead would convict leaves judiciary officers of dignity with no option but to uphold their dignity by throwing away fake convictions.

