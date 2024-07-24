Teacher Caught With Drugs

SEŠHEGO TEACHER IN HOT WATER AFTER HE WAS FOUND IN POSSESSION OF DRUGS WORTH R20 000

POLOKWANE: A 33 – year old Sešhego teacher is set to face disciplinary action after he was found in possession of drugs in Polokwane last week.

The educator from Tlakale Mashashane Commercial school was arrested by SAPS in the Polokwane CBD on Tuesday, 16 July 2024, after the vehicle he was traveling in was searched.

Money and drugs to the street value of R20 000 together with an unlicensed firearm were found, allegedly in his possession.

“We condemn such criminal misconduct with the contempt and disgust it deserves. Although we can’t comment on the merits of the case as the matter is sub-judice, the department’s disciplinary procedures will be instituted as soon as the teacher reports for duty.” MEC Mavhungu Lerule-Ramakhanya said.

