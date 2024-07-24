Unlike Baba Harare, Paul Of Bible Never Abandoned His Jiti-Entertainment Venue Business After Conversion, He Increased It

Musician Baba Harare posing to become a pastor after conversion. Pics – Baba Harare, Pastor Aldridge Marufu Church

By Religion Editor | ZimEye | A notion has been developed that artists must abandon their businesses after conversion to Christianity. This belief imposes that the music business is a form of worship and so people like Baba Harare Braveman Chizvino, must ditch it and become pastors. Chizvino has since adopted it and cut off his hair so he can become a pastor.

Unlike @Baba Harare, the Bible author Paul of Tarsus didn’t stop his Jiti-entertainment venue provider-business, he actually increased it… that’s how he funded his preaching, not from tithes or offerings, and because he didn’t stop his entertainment venue services, he was effective to the point of writing almost 3 quarters of the new testament, a career he paid for with his own sweat, and he prescribed that no pastor should earn from tithes (Acts 20:32), and that good leadership must be funded from people’s professions, which they must not stop doing.

The lifestyle the great author of the new testament teaches, is contrary to what mordeners like Ezekiel Guti have led musicians like Biggie Tembo to do, who’ve ended vaakuzviuraya, in dejection. Instead of donating money to Tembo and other musicians so that they can generate more income, Guti leads them to convert selves into pastors, the same way his business, ZAOGA deceives aboriginal citizens to become clergymen just in order to chop the Australian Govt’s community grants (see article in the comments).

The pastors abuse the musicians’ ignorance to advertise their church businesses, the way @Aldridge is doing.

These new comers like Guti et al have invented their own form of religion that kills economies, because persons of Harare’s stature are capable of bringing USD4billion into the economy monthly as taxes (just 4 million of such citizens earning an average USD3,000 monthly income), just as they feed their own families. But alas business facilities are turned into cult buildings.

Another example of a lost soul is a highly paid music band manager in the 60s, who after converting to Christ, missed his first appointment to run the Beatles band durijg the infancy, when he chose to go and lead a Bible Study group instead, during a moment that could have helped shape the morals of the famous band and in turn influence the world with the very same spiritual values he wished to do. That man ended up crashing his entire career and eventually became a cult leader.

Hope this is not where Harare is heading.

Article comment – by By Religion Editor | ZimEye |

