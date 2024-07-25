Pro-Mnangagwa War Vets Bury Chiwenga

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- A faction of war veterans aligned with President Emmerson Mnangagwa has publicly expressed their support for the Zanu-PF leader to remain in office beyond his current term, which ends in 2028.

This faction was notably vocal during the height of the G-40 and Lacoste era, advocating for Mnangagwa’s presidency. They have now urged Mnangagwa to reconsider his decision not to seek re-election once his current term expires.

These statements contradict an agreement made between Mnangagwa and the military junta prior to the ousting of Robert Mugabe in a military coup.

It was agreed that Mnangagwa would serve for two terms and then hand over power to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, who led the 2017 coup that removed Mugabe from power.

According to the Constitution of Zimbabwe, a president is limited to two terms, making it illegal for Mnangagwa to seek a third term.

Earlier this month, Mnangagwa reiterated his commitment to respecting this constitutional limit.

Despite this, Zanu-PF Secretary for War Veterans, Ex-Political Prisoners, Detainees, and Restrictees Douglas Mahiya told ZBC on Wednesday that the war veterans’ league would try to persuade Mnangagwa to continue in office beyond 2028.

Mahiya argued that extending Mnangagwa’s presidency would allow him to fully implement his Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income society.

Mahiya stated:

“The question is not whether he wants to rest or not; we can beg him to stay so that we benefit from his capabilities. We don’t comply with individual thinking or expressions; we stick to the original principles of the revolution.”

The Zanu-PF Masvingo Province was the first to publicly call for Mnangagwa to stay in power beyond his current term, followed by the Zanu-PF Midlands Youth League.

Since then, youth leagues in several other provinces, including Mashonaland East, Bulawayo, and Matabeleland North, have also requested that Mnangagwa disregard the constitutional two-term limit and continue as president.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...