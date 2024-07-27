Tino Machakaire Dumps Chiwenga, Joins Mnangagwa 2030 Ndinenge Ndichipo Campaign
27 July 2024
By Political Reporter- Youth Minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga ally Tino Machakaire has dumped the former Army boss and joined the Emmerson Mnangagwa 2030 campaign.
Machakaire hails from Chiwenga’s home province, Mashonaland East and is believed to have been brought into politics by the former Army boss.
On the weekend, Machakaire appeared on social media, addressing a rally where he ironically attacked Chiwenga.