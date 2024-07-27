Tino Machakaire Dumps Chiwenga, Joins Mnangagwa 2030 Ndinenge Ndichipo Campaign

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Youth Minister and Vice President Constantino Chiwenga ally Tino Machakaire has dumped the former Army boss and joined the Emmerson Mnangagwa 2030 campaign.

Machakaire hails from Chiwenga’s home province, Mashonaland East and is believed to have been brought into politics by the former Army boss.

On the weekend, Machakaire appeared on social media, addressing a rally where he ironically attacked Chiwenga.

This anecdote on " Chigaro Changu" by Cde Tino Machakaire , @ZANUPF_Official Politburo Secretary for Youth Affairs delivered in apostolic prose & dark humour has a chilling effect & warning to anyone with succession designs after @edmnangagwa.

Simply put there is no Vacancy ! pic.twitter.com/1ZoZ5R29HU — Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) July 27, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...