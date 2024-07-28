Real Madrid Rookies Eager to Impress During USA Pre-Season Tour

Real Madrid is set to embark on an exciting pre-season tour in the USA, and this year’s roster features a promising group of young talents from the club’s academy. A total of 12 rookies will join the tour, showcasing the club’s commitment to nurturing its future stars.

The Rookies:

Joan Martinez (16) 🇪🇸 – A prodigious goalkeeper with a bright future ahead of him. Nico Paz (19) 🇦🇷 – Known for his creativity and vision, Paz is expected to make a significant impact in midfield. Jacobo Ramón (19) 🇪🇸 – A versatile defender, Ramón will be looking to establish himself in the first team. Mario Martín (20) 🇪🇸 – Martín’s dynamic play in midfield will be under the spotlight as he aims for a breakthrough. Rafel Obrador (20) 🇪🇸 – As a promising left-back, Obrador’s performances could pave the way for his inclusion in the senior squad. Jeremy de León (20) 🇵🇷 – This Puerto Rican talent is known for his pace and attacking prowess on the wing. Raúl Asencio (21) 🇪🇸 – Asencio’s mature playing style and goal-scoring ability make him a player to watch. Álvaro (20) 🇺🇾 – The Uruguayan forward will look to prove his worth with his keen eye for goal. César Palacios (19) 🇪🇸 – A promising central midfielder, Palacios will aim to show off his skills and vision. Loren Aguado (21) 🇪🇸 – Aguado’s experience and tactical awareness will be key during the tour. Fran (19) 🇪🇸 – A young attacker with potential, Fran will seek to make a strong impression on the coaching staff. Juanmi Latasa (23) 🇪🇸 – Though slightly older, Latasa’s inclusion is notable for his experience and readiness to step up.

These young talents will have the opportunity to demonstrate their abilities against various teams in the USA, gaining invaluable experience and making their case for a more prominent role in the squad. As Real Madrid gears up for the new season, the performances of these rookies could be pivotal in shaping the club’s future.

