Has Baba Harare Disconnected Winky D?

A report swirled on Sunday night that singer Baba Harare has cut ties with his colleague Winky D on the Facebook website. The singer was still to confirm the suggestive which saw fans circulating a screenshot of Winky D not appearing on the list of favourite pages. Until confirmation has been obtained, the allegation remains a suggestive that rides on well known revelations that Harare is now a gospel musician.

