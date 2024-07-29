Machakaire Exposes President Mnangagwa’s Third Term Ambitions

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Zanu PF Youth League boss Tinoda Machakaire has revealed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is orchestrating efforts to promote his 2030 agenda by mobilizing party youths.

In a recent address, Machakaire confirmed that Mnangagwa is actively directing these youths to support his bid for a third term in office.

During his speech, Machakaire criticized Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, urging him to be satisfied with his current role and not to attempt to unseat Mnangagwa, whose term is set to end in 2028.

“Zvakangooma kuti Paradza, kuti wozongoona Paradza akuti anoda chigaro changu, azvisi nyore izvozvo, gara pako ipapo, batisisai zvandiri kutaura, ndiri kurasika? ukaona deputy head pachikoro panapa akuda kuita headmaster, patove problem ipapo, ukaona iwewe Paradza wakuti unoda chigaro changu wane problem, saka ndikaona wakuda chigaro changu ndinotuma vakomana vangu ma youths kuti vakomana protectai chigaro changu, Mnangagwa woyeee, youth woyee, pasi nemhandu, gara pachigaro chako,”said Machakaire.

Loosely translated, Machakaire said;

“It’s hard to accept that Paradza (John) is aiming for my position. Understand me clearly: it’s not easy to come to terms with this. If you see the deputy head of this school aspiring to be the headmaster, there is an issue. Paradza, if you want my position, you are creating a problem. Should I perceive that Paradza is after my role, I will call upon the youth league to safeguard my position. Mnangagwa woyee, Youth woyee. Down with the enemy. Stay where you are,” said Machakaire.

Mnangagwa recently claimed that he was due to rest after completing his two terms in 2028.

It has since appeared that Mnangagwa was lying and playing games as this has triggered provinces to start endorsing his bid to continue in office beyond the two terms stipulated by the constitution.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...