Zimbabwe Sables Crowned Rugby Africa Cup Champions in Historic Victory

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

In a momentous display of athletic prowess and national pride, the Zimbabwe Sables have clinched the 2024 Rugby Africa Cup, solidifying their status as the top rugby team on the continent. The Sables triumphed over Algeria with a commanding 29-3 victory, marking a historic achievement for Zimbabwean rugby.

The celebration reached a crescendo as Herbert Mensah, the President of Rugby Africa, presented the coveted Rugby Africa Cup to the victorious Sables.

The event was filled with rousing cheers and jubilant festivities, reflecting the deep pride and elation of the Zimbabwean fans.

The Sables’ triumph is not just a win on the field but a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the growing strength of rugby in Zimbabwe.

The match against Algeria showcased the Sables’ tactical brilliance and physical dominance, culminating in a victory that will be remembered for years to come.

With this victory, Zimbabwe’s rugby team has reinforced their position as a dominant force in African rugby.

The success of the Sables is a source of immense national pride, and the celebrations are expected to continue as the team and its supporters revel in their well-deserved achievement.

#zimbopride🇿🇼🇿🇼

#RugbyAfricaCup2024

#RugbyAfricaCupUG

#RaiseOurGame

#NileSpecialRugby

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...