Zimbabwe Sables Triumph Over Algeria to Claim Second Rugby Africa Cup Title

The Zimbabwe rugby team, the Sables, triumphed over Algeria with a decisive 29-3 victory in the Rugby Men’s Africa Cup final, held in Kampala, Uganda, yesterday. This victory marks the Sables’ second win of the continental trophy, their first being in 2012 when they narrowly defeated Uganda 22-18 in Tunisia.

This year’s tournament saw the Sables dominate from the start. They kicked off their campaign with a nail-biting 22-20 win against the host nation Uganda in the quarterfinals. Building on this momentum, they delivered a stunning 32-10 upset against six-time defending champions Namibia in the semifinals. This victory also served as sweet revenge against Algeria, who had defeated Zimbabwe in the third-place playoff of the last tournament.

In the final match, Zimbabwe took control early, leading 12-3 at halftime. Trevor Gurwe was the star of the first half, scoring two tries. The first came in the sixth minute following a brilliant chicken-wing offload from Takudzwa Musingwini, who also converted the try. Gurwe’s second try came in the 28th minute, thanks to a sharp pass from captain Hilton Mudariki, which allowed him to dash down the flank and score. Algeria managed to get on the scoreboard with a penalty from Serge Caminati, but it was their only score of the match.

The second half saw a more cautious approach from both sides. However, Zimbabwe’s structured play and attacking prowess eventually broke through. They added a penalty and two more converted tries to secure the win and the championship.

The Sables’ victory not only underscores their growing prowess in African rugby but also highlights their resilience and tactical acumen. With this win, Zimbabwe has solidified its status as a formidable force in the Rugby Africa Cup, paving the way for a promising future in the sport.

