Chamisa Vows To Sail Past Mnangagwa’s Dictatorship

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa has openly addressed the difficulties of leading a political party in Zimbabwe under the administration of President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In a post on the social media platform X, Chamisa highlighted the immense challenges faced by political leaders in a country grappling with dictatorship, extreme poverty, and widespread unemployment.

Chamisa described the situation as a “hazardous” environment for political activity, noting the lack of resources and financial support available to opposition parties.

“It’s not easy to lead and run a political party in a dictatorship especially without a budget and in an environment of extreme poverty,” he stated.

He further emphasized the complexities arising from high unemployment rates, which he argues lead some individuals to occupy public office opportunistically, misinterpreting the role of representing citizens as a form of employment.

This, according to Chamisa, complicates the political landscape and adds to the challenges of genuine political representation.

Despite these obstacles, Chamisa expressed a resilient commitment to his cause, stating, “It’s a difficult environment. What an impossible task!! But then to serve is to sacrifice. Change must happen. The job will get done!” His words reflect a determination to continue pushing for change and addressing the country’s pressing issues.

