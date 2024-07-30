Chamisa’s Lawyer Mocks Zanu PF Activists For “Celebration of Nonsense”

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Advocate Thabani Mpofu has criticized Zanu PF activists for celebrating Zimbabwe’s upcoming chairmanship of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), pointing out that the position is determined by rotation rather than merit.

In a post on X, Mpofu clarified that the SADC chairmanship is a role for Zimbabwe as a nation, not specifically for President Emmerson Mnangagwa. He emphasized that the role is based on a predetermined rotation schedule, not a selection process.

“The SADC chairperson is chosen annually based on rotation. This year, it’s Zimbabwe’s turn, not Mnangagwa’s. Let’s be clear about this and stop celebrating something baseless. Illegitimacy is a curse,” Mpofu remarked.

This follows a recent incident involving Masvingo school teacher DJ Masomere, known for his role as a Master of Ceremonies at Zanu PF rallies.

Masomere sparked controversy by falsely claiming at a public gathering that SADC leaders had unanimously elected Mnangagwa as their next leader.

He misleadingly portrayed this as a decisive endorsement from SADC leaders, a message that Zanu PF has been promoting to its supporters.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...