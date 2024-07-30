NRZ Refutes Harare Mayor’s Claims on Raylton Club Illegal Structures

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | ZimEye | Harare, Zimbabwe – The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has issued a statement today addressing what it describes as “misrepresentations” by Harare Mayor, His Worship Jacob Mafume, regarding illegal structures at the Raylton Sports Club. The statement, prompted by the Mayor’s recent remarks before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee, clarifies the NRZ’s position on the matter.

The NRZ contends that the Mayor’s implication that the tuck-shops constructed on the land leased by NRZ from the City Council were built by the NRZ is incorrect. In a detailed rebuttal, the NRZ outlined several key points:

Illegal Structures: The NRZ claims the tuck-shops are illegal, a result of fraudulent actions by a former Raylton bartender and the illegal occupiers who misused event hire permits to obtain leases. City of Harare’s Role: According to the NRZ, the City of Harare (COH) acted without the NRZ’s consent when it approved the construction of these structures using event hire permits. Objections Raised: The NRZ states it objected to these approvals upon discovering the anomaly, arguing that there was no official lease agreement and that the use of land conflicted with the NRZ’s authorized purposes. Legal and Disciplinary Actions: The NRZ reported the matter to the police, leading to arrests and internal disciplinary actions, including the dismissal of the involved bartender. Withdrawal of Approvals: The COH withdrew its approvals and issued demolition orders, though the NRZ claims these were never enforced. Pending Court Case: The NRZ has a pending eviction case in the High Court against the illegal constructors, with the COH named as co-respondents.

The NRZ expressed surprise at Mayor Mafume’s lack of awareness of these facts, suggesting that he could have confirmed the situation with the Town Clerk’s office. The statement implies that the Mayor’s remarks unfairly besmirched the NRZ’s efforts to address the illegal occupation.

This development adds a new dimension to the ongoing controversy surrounding the Raylton Sports Club, highlighting the complexities of municipal land use and governance. Further updates are expected as the legal proceedings unfold.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...