Pondai Brutally Axes Man to Death

By A Correspondent

Police in Lusulu have arrested Pondai Nyoni, 43, in connection with a murder that occurred on July 28, 2024, at around 3:00 a.m. in Siamputeni 2 Village, Magedhi.

Nyoni allegedly struck the victim, Albert Nyoni, 32, multiple times on the head with an axe, resulting in his death at the scene.

In a separate incident on the same day, Tinashe Matemazondo, 42, fatally stabbed his wife, Moster Chabata, with a sharp object during a domestic dispute at the Matemazondo mine compound in Sanyati, Kadoma.

