Seasoned Germany Coach Lands Warriors Top Job

By A Correspondent| In a significant development for Zimbabwean football, the Zimbabwe Football Association has announced Michael Nees, a seasoned German coach, as the new head coach of the Warriors.

The 57-year-old brings extensive international experience, having coached national teams across Africa, Europe, and Asia.

Nees holds a UEFA Pro License and a Master’s degree in Sports Science.

He is known for his innovative coaching techniques, including “Life Kinetik,” a training method made famous by former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp.

This unique approach is expected to bring a new dynamic to the Warriors’ training sessions.

With a career spanning over 200 international matches, Nees has an impressive resume.

His experience includes working with the England National Team during the 2006 FIFA World Cup, serving as the head coach of Rwanda’s national team, and acting as the Director of Coaching at the South African Football Association. These roles underscore his deep knowledge of African football.

Nees is enthusiastic about the opportunity to lead the Warriors in the upcoming AFCON 2025 and FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

“Zimbabwe has immense potential, and with the right strategy, we can achieve great results,” he said. “I aim to enhance the team’s strengths while addressing areas needing improvement.”

ZIFA Chairman Lincoln Mutasa expressed confidence in Nees’ appointment, stating, “We believe Michael Nees is the ideal person to lead our national team. His extensive experience and innovative coaching methods make him a perfect fit for this role.”

