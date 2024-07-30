What’s Mohadi Doing in Iran?

Tehran, Iran – Vice President Kembo Mohadi of Zimbabwe has arrived in Iran ahead of the inauguration ceremony for Iranian President-elect, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian. The ceremony is set to take place this Tuesday, marking a significant diplomatic engagement between the two nations.

Arriving at Mehrabad Airport in Tehran on Monday evening, Vice President Mohadi was warmly received by a delegation that included Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Iran, Bright Kupemba; Iran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe, Abbas Navazani; Chief Adviser to the President on Middle East Affairs, Ambassador Mahomed Jassat; Alireza Masoumi, Director of Southern Africa in Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and several other senior government officials. Accompanying Vice President Mohadi is Dr. Benson Martins Dube, the Permanent Secretary in his office.

The Vice President’s visit, on behalf of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, underscores Zimbabwe’s commitment to enhancing leadership-level engagement and bilateral cooperation with Iran. This visit comes as part of a broader international presence at the inauguration, which includes ten presidents, prime ministers, vice presidents, and special envoys from various countries.

In addition to attending the inauguration, Vice President Mohadi is slated to meet with the newly elected President Pezeshkian. These discussions aim to solidify the relationship between Zimbabwe and Iran, fostering mutual interests and unlocking new opportunities for cooperation.

This high-level engagement, the ZBC reports, highlights the ongoing efforts by Zimbabwe to strengthen its international ties, particularly with key partners in the Middle East. The presence of Vice President Mohadi at this significant event signifies a strategic move to bolster diplomatic and economic relations between Harare and Tehran.

