ZANU PF Threatens Anti SADC Protesters

Twitter Clash Over Picketing Laws Sparks Heated Debate

By Dorrothy Moyo | Harare, Zimbabwe – A fierce exchange has erupted on Twitter between prominent figures Farai Muroiwa Marapira and Fadzayi Mahere, highlighting the contentious issue of unlawful picketing and citizens’ rights.

In a tweet posted on Monday, Farai Muroiwa Marapira, a notable political figure, declared that any attempts to unlawfully picket would not be tolerated. He emphasized the duty of citizens to uphold the law, asserting, “We are a peaceful law-abiding people and mercenary unhinged politicians will not earn evil dollars for their families at the expense of the greater good for the nation.” His message tagged the official accounts of the ZANU PF party and ZiFM Stereo.

In response, Fadzayi Mahere, a well-known advocate and political activist, questioned Marapira’s authority to issue such statements. “Umbori ani? In what capacity are you making these unconstitutional threats?” she retorted. Mahere challenged the legality of Marapira’s claims and defended citizens’ equality before the law, referencing section 56 of the Constitution. She concluded with a call for new leadership, underscoring the need for respect for constitutional rights.

This online confrontation has quickly gained attention, with many users weighing in on the legality and morality of the statements made. The clash underscores the broader debate over freedom of assembly and the rule of law in Zimbabwe, reflecting deep-seated tensions within the political landscape.

As the conversation continues to unfold online, it remains to be seen how this dispute will impact public opinion and the political environment in Zimbabwe. Both sides are expected to further articulate their positions, potentially escalating the discourse around citizens’ rights and governmental authority.

