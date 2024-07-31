Another Chinese Miner Caught Abusing Workers

By Business Reporter- Another local Chinese mining company is being accused of abusing workers.

Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments, also known as Indarama Mine, has come under fire for treating its workers under dehumanizing conditions, posing significant health risks to the community while reaping substantial profits from its mining activities.

Located on the outskirts of Kwekwe, the company’s management is accused of cutting off electricity and safe water supplies to the mining compound.

Workers and their dependents have been forced to rely on unsafe water drawn from the mine shaft, leading to serious health hazards.

Some workers report living in makeshift shacks without ablution facilities for over three years and claim they lack protective clothing.

“As I am speaking to you, I might wake up jobless, but some of the things here cannot continue unchallenged. We are being treated like animals in our own country by these guys. The JoJo tank draws water from the mine shaft, and we are supposed to drink it. We have had serious cases of diarrhea, and we suspect a cholera outbreak here,” said one worker.

“Working at this place has become a nightmare, but sometimes we have no other options. I have been staying in this shack since I joined the company three months ago, and there is no improvement. There are no toilets, and we have to use the bush. I really hope the government intervenes to improve our living conditions,” added another worker.

Another worker shared, “It feels like we are waiting to die here. Our situation worsens daily. We have tried to engage management, but those who speak out are quickly shown the exit door.”

Ming-Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments must consider the welfare of its workers and the local community. It is unacceptable for workers to live under deplorable conditions, including overcrowding and limited access to decent housing, ablution, and medical facilities. All workers, whether skilled, semi-skilled, or casual, have their rights at work that should be respected. Failure to provide safety clothing and the ill-treatment of workers is unacceptable in the Second Republic,” said Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister, Owen Ncube.

The mining company’s directors claimed they were unaware of the conditions at the mine.

“As an investment firm, we believe in taking care of our workers at all times. As the chairman stated, we will conduct internal investigations, and those found guilty will be fired. Some issues raised can be corrected quickly, and we will restore electricity and water for the miners,” noted Ming-Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments spokesperson, Mr. Eric Yan Bo.

Ming-Chang Sino-Africa Mining Investments, which officially took over operations at Indarama Mine in 2021, is currently mining and processing gold and antimony through heap leaching activities, among others.

-Source: ZBC

