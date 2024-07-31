Fresh Charges For Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu

By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe of Juluka Enndo Joint Venture for corruptly using false documents to acquire a US$9.2 million Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights.

Chimombe and Mpofu are currently in remand prison following their arrest in June on charges of defrauding government in a goat scandal.

On their new charges, ZACC has also arrested City of Harare Town Clerk Hosia Chisango and another official.

More to follow…

