Fresh Charges For Mike Chimombe, Moses Mpofu
31 July 2024
By A Correspondent| The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission has arrested Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe of Juluka Enndo Joint Venture for corruptly using false documents to acquire a US$9.2 million Harare City Council tender to rehabilitate street lights.
Chimombe and Mpofu are currently in remand prison following their arrest in June on charges of defrauding government in a goat scandal.
On their new charges, ZACC has also arrested City of Harare Town Clerk Hosia Chisango and another official.
