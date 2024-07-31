Nadolo Joins Scottland FC

King Nadolo has departed from Castle Lager Premiership side Yadah FC. He will be joining Northern Region Division One team Scottland, owned by Member of Parliament Scott Sakupwanya.

Yadah FC confirmed Nadolo’s departure via a Facebook post, noting:

“When King Nadolo was substituted during the late stages of the match against Bulawayo Chiefs this past Sunday, he made his final walk to the Yadah FC bench in our team colours. The talented midfielder is now set to join the ambitious Division One team, Scottland.

“Thank you, King Nadolo, for the memories. Your contributions will always be cherished.”

