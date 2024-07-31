Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe Joins SADC Industrialisation Summit

Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe is proud to be part of the 2024 SADC Industrialization Week Summit, which is running from the 29th of July 2024 to the 2nd of August 2024 and being hosted at the Harare International Conference Centre.

This year’s theme is on “Promoting Innovation to Unlock Opportunities for Sustained Economic Growth and Development towards an Industrialised SADC.”

It is a key event for regional unity and Zimbabwe’s economic advancement. Visit our stand to explore business opportunities and connect with our team.

Zimbabwe is our home we drive her growth!

Source : Stanbic Bank Zimbabwe

