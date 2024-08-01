AC Milan Continues Winning Streak with Victory Over Real Madrid

Sports Correspondent

AC Milan secured their second consecutive win on the DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour with a 1-0 triumph over Real Madrid at Soldier Field in Chicago, following their earlier victory against Manchester City. Samuel Chukwueze scored the decisive goal early in the second half, showcasing his impressive pre-season form.

The Rossoneri’s solid performance was marked by strong defensive work and numerous attacking opportunities.

Despite key players missing from both teams, Milan’s display was particularly notable, suggesting a promising start to their season.

Real Madrid will kick off their season with the UEFA Super Cup in two weeks, but it was AC Milan who left a stronger impression in terms of both fitness and performance.

The Rossoneri will continue their pre-season preparations with a double training session on Friday, August 2, before their final US Tour match against Barcelona in Baltimore.

