Mnangagwa In Secret Meeting With SWAPO Officials

Spread the love

By A Correspondent

On Tuesday morning, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa hosted a high-profile delegation from Namibia’s ruling party, SWAPO, at State House.

The meeting, which included SWAPO Secretary General Sophia Shaningwa and ZANU-PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu, has sparked concerns about potential election rigging in Namibia.

The SWAPO delegation’s visit was described as a gesture of camaraderie and mutual support, aimed at exchanging insights and strategies between the two ruling parties as Namibia gears up for its upcoming elections later this year.

The interaction between the two parties raised eyebrows given the controversial nature of Zimbabwe’s own electoral processes and the historical context of ZANU-PF’s governance.

Following the meeting, Shaningwa and her team toured the National Heroes Acre and the Museum of African Liberation, where Shaningwa participated in a symbolic gesture by watering the Namibian tree, underscoring the historical and cultural ties between the two nations.

The timing and nature of the visit have fueled fears that the meeting could be a precursor to attempts at influencing or interfering with Namibia’s electoral process.

Critics worry that the exchange of notes between the ruling parties might involve sharing tactics that could affect the integrity of Namibia’s democratic process.

The speculation comes amid ongoing concerns about election transparency and fairness in various African countries, where ruling parties sometimes seek to extend their influence beyond national borders.

As Namibia prepares for its elections, the international community and local observers will be closely watching for any signs of external interference.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...