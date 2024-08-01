Mnangagwa Re-hires Xenophobic Minister

By Political Reporter- The Emmerson Mnangagwa-led administration has re-hired the xenophobic Bubi MP who was fired from the post of Deputy Higher minister, Simelisizwe Sibanda.

Sibanda was fired last month after demanding the transfer of an early childhood development (ECD) teacher, Winnet Mharadze, from Clonmore Primary School in Bubi Constituency, allegedly for not being proficient in the local language, Ndebele.

He had gone to donate uniforms to learners at the school, 55 km out of Bulawayo, off Harare Road near Gloag High School on June 24, 2024.

During a meeting attended by teachers, parents and hundreds of learners, Sibanda asked Mharadze why she was in Matabeleland and tested her by asking her what “uqethu” is.

Uqethu is a Ndebele word for grass.

In a statement issued this Wednesday, Mnangagwa’s Secretary, Martin Rushwaya, said the appointment is effective immediately.

Reads the statement:

Following representations, profuse apologies and undertakings to refrain from similar misdemeanours in future, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has decided that Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda be pardoned.

Accordingly, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has in terms of subsection 2 of Section 104 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, appointed Hon. Simelisizwe Sibanda M.P. as the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development.

The appointment is with immediate effect.

