Mnangagwa Secret Agents Brutally Torture Human Rights Defenders

Source : Gift Ostallos Siziba

URGENT UPDATE: We have located Samuel Gwenzi, Namatai Kwekweza, Vusumizi Moyo, and Robson Chere.

They were brutally tortured and had their phones seized by regime agents at the airport. The four have been dumped at Harare Central Police Station.

Our lawyers and medical teams have been deployed to provide urgent attention.

This incident exposes the regime’s cruelty and sadistic behavior.

No one deserves to be tortured on account of holding a different view with the political elite in the country.

This is the reason why we’re fighting, for a state that protects its own citizens.

Homeland or death!

