New Zealand Based Zimbabwean Man Faces 30 Charges Of Sexual Assault

Spread the love

A Zimbabwean man, John Hope Muchirahondo, is standing trial in the Christchurch High Court, New Zealand, facing over 30 charges related to sexual assault.

The charges include 22 counts of sexual violation by rape, nine of sexual violation by unlawful sexual connection, and one charge of not providing access to a cell phone. The alleged incidents occurred between 2009 and 2021.

Muchirahondo is accused of sexually assaulting 15 women, many of whom he met at parties or while out in social settings.

Crown prosecutor William Taffs described how Muchirahondo allegedly took advantage of the women when they were intoxicated, some to the point of vomiting or losing consciousness.

In several cases, the women were unaware of the sexual activity until police showed them videos and images.

Taffs reported that some women woke up to find Muchirahondo engaging in sexual acts with them or going in and out of consciousness.

The prosecutor emphasized that some complainants knew Muchirahondo personally and for some time, with allegations that they were pressured or forced into sexual encounters. Taffs argued that Muchirahondo took advantage of these women’s bodies without their consent or concern.

Defence lawyer Anselm Williams presented Muchirahondo’s background, noting that he moved to New Zealand from Zimbabwe in 2008 and comes from a large family with 31 siblings.

Williams argued that Muchirahondo’s defense is based on the claim that he did not commit rape or sexual assault.

In some instances, Muchirahondo acknowledged having sexual encounters with the complainants but maintained that he believed there was consent or a reasonable belief in consent.

The court heard emotional testimony from the first woman to file a complaint in 2021, who described waking up to Muchirahondo assaulting her.

She expressed distress and fear of her family’s reaction, particularly her mother’s, to the incident.

The trial is ongoing.

Source: rnz.co.nz

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...