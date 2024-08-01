Police Demand Fuel Cash to Transport Body Back to Binga

Police are demanding fuel money from the family to transport the body of Albert Nyoni back to Binga after a post-mortem examination.

Albert Nyoni, 32, was allegedly murdered by Pondai Nyoni, 43. The incident occurred on July 28, 2024, at around 3:00 a.m. in Siamputeni 2 Village, Magedhi. Nyoni reportedly struck Albert multiple times on the head with an axe, resulting in his death at the scene.

Following the post-mortem, the police have informed the family that they need to provide fuel money for the return of the body.

A relative of Pondai Nyoni said, “Pondai is my niece. Today, we received a message from the police saying they want fuel to transport the body back to Binga. I’m unsure if this is the right procedure, especially since the police were the ones who collected the body for the post-mortem.”

