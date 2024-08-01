Tragic Train Collision Claims Lives of Five Learners…

By A Correspondent

Middelburg, Mpumalanga – A devastating train crash has resulted in the deaths of five young learners this afternoon.

The collision occurred when a train plowed into a scholar transport bus in Middelburg, causing severe damage and fatalities.

The incident unfolded around midday as the bus, which was carrying students home from school, crossed the tracks.

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, where they are currently working tirelessly to cut through the wreckage in hopes of rescuing any survivors trapped within the mangled remains of the bus.

The exact number of those injured or trapped is still being assessed, as emergency personnel continue their crucial work.

Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the crash and are working to provide support to the families affected by this tragedy.

Further details will be provided as the situation develops.

The community is urged to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to carry out their operations effectively.

