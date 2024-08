Tribute To ZIPRA Cadre

Spread the love

Jack Mpofu, a distinguished former Deputy Chief of Training for the Zimbabwe People’s Revolutionary Army (ZIPRA), passed away on Saturday evening at his Cowdray Park home in Bulawayo. He was 82.

Mpofu, celebrated for his leadership and admired by many, succumbed to a suspected asthma attack. His passing marks the end of a life marked by resilience and strength, leaving behind a legacy of dedication and service.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...