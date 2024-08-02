Mnangagwa Forces Zim Into Stagnation Due To SADC Summit

By A Correspondent| The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Zimbabwe Music Rights Association (ZIMURA), originally scheduled for August 8, has been postponed due to police intervention.

The Officer Commanding Police Harare Central District, Chief Superintendent G. Moyo, announced this week that the event date conflicts with the 44th SADC Summit, which is set to take place in Harare.

“Please be kindly advised that it has been noted that the period of your event coincides with the holding of a national event (SADC Summit) in Harare,” Chief Superintendent Moyo stated. “In light of that development, you are kindly advised to reschedule your event to a later date.”

He also expressed appreciation for ZIMURA’s cooperation, noting, “Your cooperation with the police following the development will be greatly appreciated.”

ZIMURA’s main function is to manage the rights of music creators by issuing Copyright Music Licenses to businesses that wish to commercially use musical works through broadcasting or public availability. Members of the organization pay an annual subscription fee, although there have been recent complaints from some local musicians about the non-remittance of royalties under the leadership of Polisiwe Ncube-Chimhini.

